Latest NewsGulf

UAE announces Ramadan ban on trucks during rush hours

May 3, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Throughput the holy month Ramadan, Heavy-duty trucks, lorries, and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi roads between 08:00 and 10:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00. The instruction was announced by Abu Dhabi police.

Buses carrying 50 passengers or more have been stopped from plying in the morning between 08:00 and 10:00.

The Abu Dhabi police have asked drivers of heavy-duty trucks to follow to this schedule and to contribute to making the emirate’s road safer during the holy month.

Tags

Related Articles

BCCI pump In Rs 50 crore to promote IPL

May 2, 2019, 10:56 pm IST

After Swara Bhaskar, Two More Actresses Go Bold With Masturbation Scene: See Trailer

Jun 20, 2018, 04:02 pm IST

Blast in Bedroom, Two Children Burned to Death

Dec 7, 2018, 06:44 am IST
SUSHANT

Fan Says He Doesn’t Have Money to Contribute to CM Distress Relief Fund, Sushant Singh Rajput Gives Him this Huge Amount

Aug 22, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close