UAE announces Ramadan ban on trucks during rush hours

Throughput the holy month Ramadan, Heavy-duty trucks, lorries, and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi roads between 08:00 and 10:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00. The instruction was announced by Abu Dhabi police.

The Abu Dhabi police have asked drivers of heavy-duty trucks to follow to this schedule and to contribute to making the emirate’s road safer during the holy month.