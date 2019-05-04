Latest NewsNEWS

189 out of 967 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election have criminal cases against them

May 4, 2019, 02:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

189 out of 967 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election have criminal cases against them conformed the ADR agecny.

The Association of Democratic Reofrms ( ADR ) has stated that at least 189 candidates out of 967 contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election on May 12 have criminal cases registered against them. This means about 20 percent of the candidates are criminal asserted under the law.

The election affidavits are analysed by the The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of 967 out of 979 candidates, who are contesting.

Tags

Related Articles

Actor withdraws controversial book, apologizes for causing chaos

Oct 30, 2017, 08:54 pm IST

Dream come true moment for Pearlish fans, Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney gets engaged: See Pics

Jan 19, 2019, 05:24 pm IST

Three People Killed in a Grenade Attack: Several Injured

Nov 18, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

Was it a Wrong Move From Rahul Gandhi to Contest at Wayanad? The Survey Result Will Not Impress Congress

Apr 14, 2019, 08:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close