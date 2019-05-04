189 out of 967 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election have criminal cases against them conformed the ADR agecny.

The Association of Democratic Reofrms ( ADR ) has stated that at least 189 candidates out of 967 contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election on May 12 have criminal cases registered against them. This means about 20 percent of the candidates are criminal asserted under the law.

The election affidavits are analysed by the The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of 967 out of 979 candidates, who are contesting.