BJP Lok Sabha candidate Shantanu hospitalized after a road accident

Shantanu Thakur, who is the ace leader of BJP now contesting from West Bengal was hospitalized on Saturday after an SUV rammed into his car. Thakkur met with road accident near Jagulia.

Two of his associates were also hurt in the accident that took place at Hanskhali in Bengal’s Nadia district. Mr Thakur has sustained an injury to his head. His mother has alleged a conspiracy.

My son’s vehicle was standing on the side of the road and suddenly from nowhere this police van came and hit it. We want a thorough investigation into the matter,” Chabirani Thakur, Mr Thakur’s mother,

Mr Thakur is the youngest grandson of Binapani Devi, popularly known as ‘Boro ma’, who died in March following multi-organ failure at a Kolkata hospital.