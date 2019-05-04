‘Congress a sinking Titanic’ : Election Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi

The Election Commission on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark in which he descibed the Congress to be “like a Titanic ship which is sinking” was not violative of the Model Code of Conduct. The poll panel also gave clean chit to the prime minister for the remarks made during an interview to a TV channel in Varanasi where he invoked the armed forces and said that India have befitting reply to Pakistan.

Addressing a poll rally in Nanded on April 6, PM Modi had dismissed electoral challenge from the Congress party, describing it to be “like a Titanic ship which is sinking”, while also slamming it for promising to scrap the sedition law.

“The Congress is like a Titanic ship which is sinking,” Modi said, adding the party was reduced to just 44 seats in 2014 and it stares at a worse situation this time around.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he had said that the Congress chief has traced a seat using microscope from which he can take on the BJP.

Modi was apparently referring to the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Rahul is contesting, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He had reportedly said that in Wayanad, the country’s majority is in minority.

“In a matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violations of advisories of the Commission and Model Code of Conduct, in a speech delivered by Narendra Modi at Nanded, Maharashtra on April 6, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra was obtained. The matter has been examined in detail … (the) Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted,” the EC said.