Congress party does surgical strikes only “on paper” or in “video game”,says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at Congress for claiming that its government had conducted six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014. During an election rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar, PM Modi accused the grand old party of telling “lies”. The Prime Minister that earlier the Congress opposed the surgical strikes and now saying “me too”.

“They initially mocked and rejected surgical strike but people had faith in me, and they stood by me,” The PM said. He slammed the Congress for telling “lies” and said the party does surgical strikes only “on paper” on in “video game”. A Congress leader had said four months back that three surgical strikes were conducted during Congress’ term and now another leader is saying six surgical strikes were carried out by the party, Modi said. “The number increased from three to six in four months. By the time elections are over, this number would increase to 600. What does it matter when the strike is on paper! Congress only speaks lies,” he said.