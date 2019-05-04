Congress shifted IPL out of India, Modi can hold both IPL and elections together : PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi hit out at the Congress for shifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) out of the country during 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. During a rally in Rajasthan’s Karauli, PM Modi said, “There were two occasions when it could not be played in India, and it was played in South Africa. This happened in 2009 and 2014. The government at the Centre was so scared of terrorists. That government had no courage.”

Intensifying his attack on the previous UPA governments, the Prime Minister added that in 2009 and 2014 previous governments said there were elections, so police were busy and shifted the IPL out of the country. He said that elections are going even now also and there were various festivals too, but still Modi is conducting IPL in the country. The PM also stated that the previous government was scared of terrorists but Modi is standing tall.

In 2009, the IPL was shifted to South Africa as the Election Commission that time had said that the country had not enough forces to provide security for the elections and to hold the matches separately. Similarly in 2014 also, few IPL matches were one-half of the tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to general elections.