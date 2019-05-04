EC issues show-cause notice to Kirron Kher over video featuring children

The Election commission has issued a show cause notice to Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate Kirron Kher on the grounds that she shared a campaign video featuring children on twitter.

The Commission has gave her 24 hours time to reply to the notice. According to the District Nodal Officer, they received a complaint along with a video in which the children could be actively seen participating in election campaign shouting slogans like “Vote for Kirron Kher and Ab ki baar Modi Sarkar”.

The complaint was filed by the national Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCH) requesting the EC to ensure no children is used for campaign