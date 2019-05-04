Latest NewsNEWS

Fire broke out at a major cotton factory

May 4, 2019, 03:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

In a major fire that broke out in the cotton factory bundles of cotton worth lakhs of rupees was fired up. They were reduced to ashes. The incident happened in the Patna City based cotton factory Saturday in Bihar.

It has been reported that the fore erupted in the factory due to failure in electric shock which in turn engulfed the entire factory within hours.

According to local police sources, fire was devastating to such an extent that it took more than 3 hours to get doused by the fire-tenders.

It was one of the worst fire incidents of last few years”, said the police, adding that a probe would be conducted to assess whether the fire safety measures were maintained or not in the factory.

Tags

Related Articles

Police issues warning for social media users

Apr 17, 2019, 06:13 am IST

Fire breaks out in Sharjah, 12 warehouses destroyed

Oct 22, 2018, 07:33 pm IST

Padmavati ; Rajnath Singh received letter from Chittorgarh MP

Nov 21, 2017, 11:05 am IST

Thushar Vellapally Makes an Important Revelation that Will Affect the Mainstream Politics in Kerala

Nov 29, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close