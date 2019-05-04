Fire broke out at a major cotton factory

In a major fire that broke out in the cotton factory bundles of cotton worth lakhs of rupees was fired up. They were reduced to ashes. The incident happened in the Patna City based cotton factory Saturday in Bihar.

It has been reported that the fore erupted in the factory due to failure in electric shock which in turn engulfed the entire factory within hours.

According to local police sources, fire was devastating to such an extent that it took more than 3 hours to get doused by the fire-tenders.

It was one of the worst fire incidents of last few years”, said the police, adding that a probe would be conducted to assess whether the fire safety measures were maintained or not in the factory.