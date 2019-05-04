“First change your name from Sitaram to Marleni ” : Subramanian Swamy on Sitaram Yechury’s remark on Hindus

In a sharp rebuke to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for his audacity to brand epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as specimens of Hindu violence, BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy Tweeted that Sitaram Yechury should be first asked to change his name. He, instead of being called ‘Sitaram’ should be named ‘Mar(x)Leni(n)= Marleni’.

Further, while talking on the phone lines with Times Now, Subramanian Swamy training his guns at the Communist leader said that it is the worst possible thing a person living in India could say.

Sitaram Yechury belongs to a party that believes in violence, i.e. revolutionary violence. “He himself belonging to a party which believes in violence, and calling Hindu’s violent is meaningless on his part,” Swamy said. He added that Hindus believe in retaliatory violence which means that, the Hindu’s don’t believe in initiating violence but won’t stop if inflicted with the same.

Stating examples from Mahabharata and Ramayana, Swamy says that Hindu never takes the first step towards violence but once they are forced they go to any length in the due process.