Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : AAP MLA joins BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Anil Bajpai joined the BJP on Friday in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel.

“I worked for the AAP for 15 years. I was hurt by lack of respect and peculiar type of functioning in the party. It has detracted from its original path”, he said.

The setback for the AAP comes hours after the BJP claimed it was in touch with 14 legislators who wanted to leave the ruling party in Delhi due to “frustration and humiliation”.

“14 of the AAP MLAs are in contact with us and they might soon leave the party because they are frustrated by the work of their own party,” Goel said in a press conference.

Goel said Sisodia had himself maintained that his party MLAs were “saleable” and would take a “bribe” of Rs 10 crore.

Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading.

On Wednesday, Sisodia alleged that the BJP offered Rs 10 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.

However, Bajpai denied having taken money for joining the BJP and said Kejriwal is in the habit of making allegations and then tendering apologies.

Three municipal councilors of AAP also joined the BJP.