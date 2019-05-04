Mahindra launches TUV300 Facelift in India : Price and Features

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the updated version of the TUV300 SUV in India priced at Rs 8.38 lakh, ex-showroom.

The changes done to the SUV are purely cosmetic in nature as there are no changes done to the powertrain in terms of tuning. Mahindra dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new TUV300 and should commence deliveries in the coming days. The Mahindra TUV300 does not have an equal rival, however, it still competes with the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The 2019 Mahindra TUV300 will be offered in five variants, T4+, T6+, T8, T10 and T10 (O) with leatherette seats and lumbar support.

Since this one is a facelift, the updates done to the SUV include a new aggressive piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding, along with a new X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover. The headlight design has been tweaked with a carbon black finish. The cabin of the Mahindra TUV 300 facelift comes with new silver accents that claim to lend a more premium feel to the interior. The features list has been updated with reverse parking camera, seven-inch infotainment system with GPS, static bending lights and micro-hybrid tech. In addition to the seven colour options, Mahindra has added two new choices, highway red and mystic copper.