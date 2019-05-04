MeToo: M J Akbar ducks questions by Ramani’s counsel, says ‘I do not remember’

The former Union Minister M J Akbar has now recorded his statements at the Delhi court in defamation case filed by him against the journalist Priya Ramani. However the veteran minister ducked questions raised by Raman’s counsel when he was cross examined telling that he do not remember anything.

The cross examination lasted for two hours.

Akbar, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal, said the allegations made by Ramani were “malafide” and “defamatory”.

Ramani has accused M J of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was working as a journalist. The court has posted the matter for next consideration on May 20.