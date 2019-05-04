Latest NewsInternational

Militants killed 18 civilians in double ambush

May 4, 2019, 10:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the African country Mali, twelve persons were killed on Wednesday as they went towards a blast that claimed the life of a soldier. When did these 12 did not return, six members of their community set out to look for them Thursday, only to be killed by the same group.

Security sources said that the bodies of 12 people have been booby-trapped with explosives. The deadly series of events was unleashed when a Malian army vehicle transporting rations exploded near the village of Tigula.

Mali has been embroiled in conflict since Islamist militias seized the north of the country in 2012 before being pushed back by French troops in 2013.

Tags

Related Articles

Fans Cant Stop Admiring Prabhas’ Clean Shave Look From the Sets of His New Movie

Oct 4, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

DigVijaya Singh Defends his Remark on Pulwama Terror Attack

Mar 6, 2019, 07:40 am IST
Boy Rape

Pakistani man gets death penalty for raping Abu Dhabi boy

Apr 17, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

Finally , Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’ gets release date

Jul 11, 2018, 07:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close