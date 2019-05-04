Militants killed 18 civilians in double ambush

In the African country Mali, twelve persons were killed on Wednesday as they went towards a blast that claimed the life of a soldier. When did these 12 did not return, six members of their community set out to look for them Thursday, only to be killed by the same group.

Security sources said that the bodies of 12 people have been booby-trapped with explosives. The deadly series of events was unleashed when a Malian army vehicle transporting rations exploded near the village of Tigula.

Mali has been embroiled in conflict since Islamist militias seized the north of the country in 2012 before being pushed back by French troops in 2013.