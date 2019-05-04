Stale food seized from hotels after massive raids in Thrissur ahead of “Pooram”

The public health officials has conducted raids at the hotels in Thrissur which led to the seizure of stale foods. The raids was conducted on-behalf of “Thrissur Pooram ” run-up.

Thirssur Pooram will be conducted on May 13.

The Corporation and the administration office representatives has earlier asked the hotels to serve fresh food ahead of Pooram.

Supervisor, public health wing, K. C. Madhavan said hotels at Swaraj Round in the heart of the city, East Fort, and those near KSRTC, Sakthan and North Bus Stand were raided

LIST OF HOTEL CAUGHT UNDER RAID

Zaatar Wa Zaitoon, Hotel Almonds, Pappaya Hotel, Hotel Arun, Mint Palace, Chinese Restaurant, Jaya Restaurant, Jaya Palace, Chettinad Hotel, KSRTC canteen, Noorjahan Hotel, Aramana Restaurant, Garuda Express Hotel, Hotel The Mist, Hotel Park House, Modern Hotel, Hotel Hero, Manadiyar Hotel, Bismillah Tea Star and Jes Kitchen