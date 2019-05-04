This is why Sachin and Bollywood are praising India’s Barbershop Girls

These girls from Uttar Pradesh are hailed as the posters of women empowerment. These sisters Jyothi and Neha are living in this scenario where women inherit only kitchen duties ahve now decided to choose to pick up the razors and run their father’s barbershop. In their busy saloon schedule they are ensuring that they do not skip their on going education.

These girls will get dressed up like boys assuming that men will be comfortable getting groomed by them. Though the villagers were not supporting them in the initial stages they eventually supported them.

The Gillette blades have eventually captured their inspiring story in an ad film which is already going viral. It manages to make a powerful statement because it’s told from the point of view of a young boy who sees how two girls shatter gender stereotypes by running a barbershop for men. On YouTube alone, the ad has clocked in more than 3.2 million views

Jyothi and Neha are living in a male dominated profession.

“The real life story of Neha & Jyoti – daughters, dreamers & champions from Banwari Tola, UP. @gilletteindia, this story will inspire everyone to have the right attitude and achieve their dreams because we learn from what we see”said Sachin who recently went to their shop .

Radhika Apte has time and again impressed us with her offbeat role choices. She’s of the opinion that a video such as this has the ability to empower kids to think beyond stereotypes.

There are many other Bollywood actors who are applauding for these girls by sharing their story on Facebook and twitter.