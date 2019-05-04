This sin committed by BJP in 1999 lead to Pulwama terror attacks” says Raj Babbar

Congress leader Raj Babbar no has asserted that the releasing of Jaish e Mohammed chief Mansood Azhar in 1999 was a sin committed at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government time.

He even added that this sin has led to the terror attacks in the Parliament as well as in Pulwama.

Referring to the 1999 plane hijack, the Congress leader, while addressing a rally here on Friday, said, “You (the then BJP government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee) had released Masood Azhar and taken him to Kandahar.”

He further added that the credit for Mansood Azhar being designated as the “global terrorost” by the united nation belongs to the previous UPA govt as it came as a product of Manmohan Sing’s intiation in 2009

“The credit for getting Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist should go to our foreign policy which Manmohan Singh and our other senior leaders executed” he said