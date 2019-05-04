Latest NewsGulf

UAE releases 587 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

May 4, 2019, 01:24 pm IST
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 587 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that His Highness’s order to pardon the prisoners will bring happiness to their families, and help the pardoned individuals get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community.

The Attorney General also said that the Public Prosecution has commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had also ordered the release of 3,005 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, earlier.

