UPA’s surgical strike in Video games only; PM Modi slams Cong over UPA’s 6 surgical strikes claim

Prime minister took his voice aganist the Congress claim that the UPA government has done six surgical strikes during its tenure. Modi asserted that the UPA’s surgical strike happens only in papers and Video games. He was addressing the rally at Sikar in Rajasthan.

“When you have to do it on paper only, or in video games, then whether they (surgical strikes)?are 6 or three or 20 or 25, what difference does it make to these people?” the PM said

Modi’s comments came a day after the senior congress leader Rajive Shukula’s calim that the UPA government had carried out six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014.

In the press conference, Shukla had claimed that the first strike was conducted on June 19, 2008, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhattal sector in Poonch. The second was conducted over August 30-September 1, 2011, in the Sharda sector across the Neelam River Valley in Kel.

A third surgical strike was conducted on January 6, 2013, at Sawan Patra Checkpost; another on July 27 and July 28, 2013, at Nazapir Sector; a fifth one on August 6, 2013 at Neelam Valley; and the sixth one on January 14, 2014, Shukla claimed.

What kind of strikes were these that the terrorists didn’t get to know of them, the soldiers who conducted them don’t know of the strikes and Pakistan didn’t get to know of them and neither do the people of the country know anything about them,” Modi said

In remarks critical of the Congress, he said that even though the world was standing by the Indian Air Force which had conducted the air strike, the Congress had been demanding proof of the strike