“We are calling her “Lady Fani” as she was born when the hospital was hit by Fani Cyclone” says J P Mishra

A baby was born in Odisha railway hospital during the Cyclone Fani attacked the hospital on Friday and the officials have named her name as Lady Fani as they found it very difficult for the hospital representatives for get her delivered at the storm wreaked it havoc.

The baby was born at 11:03 am in the railway hospital in Mancheswar, barely five km from the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

As the Cyclone outraged the doctors maintained their calm and delivered her safely.

The child, born to a 32-year-old railway employee working as a helper at the Coach Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, and the mother are doing fine.

Baby made landfall at 11.03 am. We are calling her Lady Fani as she was born when the hospital was hit. This was the mother’s first baby and both of them are doing fine. The hospital suffered some damage,” ECoR spokesperson J P Mishra SAID.

The word ‘Fani’ means a snake’s hood