Latest NewsNEWS

“We are calling her “Lady Fani” as she was born when the hospital was hit by Fani Cyclone” says J P Mishra

May 4, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Less than a minute

 

A baby was born in Odisha railway hospital during the Cyclone Fani attacked the hospital on Friday and the officials have named her name as Lady Fani as they found it very difficult for the hospital representatives for get her delivered at the storm wreaked it havoc.

The baby was born at 11:03 am in the railway hospital in Mancheswar, barely five km from the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

As the Cyclone outraged the doctors maintained their calm and delivered her safely.

The child, born to a 32-year-old railway employee working as a helper at the Coach Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, and the mother are doing fine.

Baby made landfall at 11.03 am. We are calling her Lady Fani as she was born when the hospital was hit. This was the mother’s first baby and both of them are doing fine. The hospital suffered some damage,” ECoR spokesperson J P Mishra SAID.

The word ‘Fani’ means a snake’s hood

Tags

Related Articles

National payment corporation announces discounts for ‘Rupay Cards’

Nov 6, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
yogi-adityanath-opens-partys-defeat

Yogi Adityanath opens up about his party’s defeat

Mar 14, 2018, 07:57 pm IST

This Phone Brand Emerges as India’s Most Preferred Android Smartphone and NO Its, not Apple or Samsung!

Dec 22, 2018, 07:23 am IST

Here’s the rank list of world’s safest countries

Nov 10, 2018, 09:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close