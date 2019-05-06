KeralaLatest News

‘A woman’s dressing should be only her decision, and not imposed by religious leadership’, Writer Saradakutty writes on burqa-niqab ban

May 6, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
Malayalam writer Saradakutty has come forward supporting the burqa-niqab ban announced by Muslim Educational Society. The writer in her Facebook page wrote a post in which she criticises the fundamentalist religious leadership for suppressing the women’s desires and her freedom for choosing her dress.

Sumi Soudhabin ?????????????? ????????? ?????? ?????????.???????? ??????? ?????? ????????? ????????? ?????? ???????…

Gepostet von Saradakutty Bharathikutty am Sonntag, 5. Mai 2019

