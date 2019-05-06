Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.”Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi had said.

Reactions have come in from all corners on Modi’s comment and Sandeepananda Giri’s Facebook post was a veiled dig at P.M Modi. He criticized Modi for speaking ill of Rajiv Gandhi. He did not mention Modi’s name but it was clear what and whom he was hinting at.