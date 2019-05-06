KeralaLatest News

Check Out Sandeepananda Giri’s Abusive Fb Post Against P.M Modi

May 6, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.”Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi had said.

Reactions have come in from all corners on Modi’s comment and Sandeepananda Giri’s Facebook post was a veiled dig at P.M Modi. He criticized Modi for speaking ill of Rajiv Gandhi.  He did not mention Modi’s name but it was clear what and whom he was hinting at.

“King,
It is the Aryan culture to talk only nice things about the people who are dead. Those who spread bad ideas about the dead are asuras born out of an evil vagina” he wrote on Fb. Check out the actual post

