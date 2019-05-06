“Got Rs 1 Lakh crore of contracts during UPA rule”: Reliance on Rahul’s remark

Right after Rahul Gandhi asserted Anil Ambani as a crony capitalist, the Reliance Group has now come up with the replay that the company got over 1 lakh crore rupess of contracts from UPA government during the Congress rule between 2004 and 2014.

“We request Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether his government, for 10 long years, was supporting an alleged crony capitalist and dishonest businessman,” the group added.

Rahul Gandhi, has recently asserted that Anil Ambani “cavalier fashion, has continued his campaign of calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies”. has termed Anil Ambani as a crony capitalist and dishonest. said as a reply to Rahul.

The Reliance Group also said that during the 10-year Congress-led UPA regime between 2004 and 2014, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group was awarded projects of over 1 lakh crore rupee across diverse infrastructure sectors such as power, telecom, roads, metro, by a government-led by the Congress party.