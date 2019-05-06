“I tried to get in touch with Mamata didi but her arrogance is such that she refused to talk to me” says PM Modi

The prime Minister Narendr Modi has asserted that Mamatha Banerjiee didi not speak to him when called her up to talk about cyclone Fani.

“Speedbreaker didi has tried to play politics even on cyclone Fani. I tried to get in touch with Mamata didi but her arrogance is such that she refused to talk to me, I tried again but she did not get in touch,” Modi attacked the TMC supremo in a rally here.

PM Modi also said Mamata Banerjee is so frustrated these days that she doesn’t even want to talk or hear about God. “The situation is such that didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” added Modi.

Taking about Masood Azhar who was designated as the global terrorist The PM said the entire nation was happy but didi never welcomed the BJP-led government’s development.