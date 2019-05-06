National Highway Development: ‘P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, should be declared as Kerala’s enemy’; Thomas Issac stand against BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai

Finance minister Dr.Thomas Issac come with severe criticism against BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai. The union government has blocked the NH66 development proposal of the state. And it is alleged that a letter written by Pillai to the union government led the union minister Nitin Gadkari in making this decision.

A news channel has released the copy of the letter which was given to union government on 2018 September 14.

Thomas Issack on his Facebook page raised severe allegation against the BJP leader. He urged that Pillai must be declared as an enemy to Kerala’s development. He also accused that Pillai used the BJP president position to block Kerala’s development.

Read Full Facebook Post: