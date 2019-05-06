P.M Modi’s Remark on Rajiv Gandhi. Here is How Rahul Gandhi Responded

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi had said.

He also claimed that the Congress chief had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish Modi’s image. Reactions to Modi’s comments had come in from all corners while Rahul Gandhi chose to respond to it with “hugs and love”.

“Modiji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug,” Rahul had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said Modi insulted the martyrdom of righteous man.