“Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, But Highly Educated and Intelligent,” says Sam Pitroda

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has heaped praises on party chief Rahul Gandhi as he said Rahul is “very educated and intelligent” and that the country needed young leaders like him.

“I have great confidence in Rahul, contrary to what BJP has been saying against him for the last ten years. He is not Pappu. He is a highly educated, intelligent young man and India needs such young leaders” said Sam.

“I have worked with Rahul’s grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and his father (Rajiv Gandhi). I have also spent a lot of time with Rahul on discussions on how to take the country forward” he added.

He strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming former PM Rajiv Gandhi as corrupt.

“The baseless comments that the country’s current Prime Minister has made yesterday about former premier Rajiv Gandhi makes me feel ashamed as a Gujarati. I belong to the same Gujarat where Mahatma Gandhi was born,” the close aide of Rajiv Gandhi said.