This bus with a “Mini- Garden” inside initiates green drive in city

This unique way to create awareness about keeping the environment green among the people is found by a bus driver.

The environmental lover Narayanappa who is working with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation as a bus driver has now become an inspiration to many by taking the green route. he has been working here for the last 27 years.

He has planted a mini garden in the bus he drives.

The mini garden consists of nearly 14 plants placed at the front and the back of the bus, which Narayanappa waters on a daily basis.

His efforts are appreciated by the passengers who feel that it is a very noble thought by him to provide greenery in the bus.

It is great. It is a very noble thought by him to provide greenery in the bus and he is doing this despite his busy schedule. I really appreciate this thought and the task he is doing,” said Grace, said one among the passengers.