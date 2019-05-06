This is why Kerala CEO denies permission to Pinarayi to inaugurate a govt scheme function

The Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has now denied the permission for Chief Minister to inaugurate the student market of the Consumerfed which is brought under the aperx body of consumer Co-operatives in Kerala.

The Teeka Ram asserted that permission was not sought through the proper channel which will hurt the election Model Code of Conduct.

The inauguration of the student market of the Consumrfed was scheduled to be today.

The CEO’s office says they cannot give permission for the CM and the minister to take part in the event as the Model Code of Conduct is still in force

“It was not that we denied the permission for the function for some random reasons. There is a procedure to seek permission. A junior person sought permission, it was not even done by the Managing Director. They had already decided the event and the invitation letter had been sent along with a letter stating that the permission may be given. This is just putting the cart before the horse, right?” he said to media.