Latest NewsIndia

‘Voting for grand-alliance is like voting for Pakistan’; Varun Gandhi again make controversial statements: Video

May 6, 2019, 04:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP candidate from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh and son of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi again stirred controversy. He said that voting for grand-alliance is like voting for Pakistan. He accused that the SP -BSP leaders are Pakistanis. He made these controversial statement s at an election campaign meeting.

Varun termed the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh as representative of Pakistan while seeking votes for “Bharat Mata.” Addressing a gathering in Pilibhit Varun said, “Are you with India or Pakistan? Because if you give a vote to the Gathbandhan, they are all people of Pakistan. Am I saying anything wrong.”

Varun criticised SP chief Mulayam Singh and alleged that the SP patriarch ordered open fire at Ram Bhakts during the Babri Masjid demolition. “Who ordered open fire at Ram Bhakts? Mulayam Singh. 500 people died. He has their blood on his hands. We can’t forget this,” Varun said.

Yesterday also, he said that he is the son of Sanjay Gandhi and he gets his shoelace untied by these people.

Tags

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : “No place for us in Mahagathbandhan, very regrettable”,says Sitaram Yechury

Apr 24, 2019, 07:49 am IST

4 lakh Defence Employees to plan massive strike

May 24, 2017, 04:36 pm IST

Farmer puts up Sunny Leone’s Bikini poster to keep crop safe

Feb 14, 2018, 02:31 pm IST

Amidst Growing Pressure, Pakistan Issues Order to Seize assets of banned outfits under UN sanctions

Mar 5, 2019, 06:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close