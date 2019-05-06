‘Voting for grand-alliance is like voting for Pakistan’; Varun Gandhi again make controversial statements: Video

BJP candidate from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh and son of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi again stirred controversy. He said that voting for grand-alliance is like voting for Pakistan. He accused that the SP -BSP leaders are Pakistanis. He made these controversial statement s at an election campaign meeting.

Varun termed the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh as representative of Pakistan while seeking votes for “Bharat Mata.” Addressing a gathering in Pilibhit Varun said, “Are you with India or Pakistan? Because if you give a vote to the Gathbandhan, they are all people of Pakistan. Am I saying anything wrong.”

Varun criticised SP chief Mulayam Singh and alleged that the SP patriarch ordered open fire at Ram Bhakts during the Babri Masjid demolition. “Who ordered open fire at Ram Bhakts? Mulayam Singh. 500 people died. He has their blood on his hands. We can’t forget this,” Varun said.

Yesterday also, he said that he is the son of Sanjay Gandhi and he gets his shoelace untied by these people.