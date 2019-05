Bollywood actress Yami Gautam will team up with her “Vicky Donor” co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for “Bala”. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik, who directed “Stree”.

“Bala” is set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour.

The also features Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa