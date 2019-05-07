Latest NewsNEWS

Amit Shah slams Priyanka after she called Modi “Duryodhan” says 23 May will reveal who is “Duryodhan” and ” Arjun”

May 7, 2019, 05:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Amit Shah in Bishnupur, West Bengal: “Priyanka Vadra just called PM Modi ‘Duryodhana,’ and the BJP Veteran Amith shah has brought a jibe for this

Priyanka ji this is a democracy, nobody becomes ‘Duryodhana’ just because you called them so. We will find out on May 23 who is ‘Duryodhana and who is ‘Arjuna.’” he asserted.

It was in In Bishnupur, BJP national president Amit Shah lashed out a Congress leader Priyanka Vadra for her ‘Duryodhan’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

