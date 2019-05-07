KeralaLatest News

BJP votes were given to Congress in Ernakulam, alleges CPI

May 7, 2019, 06:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPI alleged that BJP votes in Ernakulam were given to Congress candidate in Ernakulam constituency. CPI Ernakulam district committee secretary P.Raju has raised this allegation.

The LDF will overcome this if a small quantity of BJP votes is turned to Congress. But if a large quantity of votes is turned then it is difficult to LDF to win he said. The BJP has not fielded polling agents in many booths in the Ernakulam constituency and this shows the hidden agenda of selling votes to Congress, he accused.

Tags

Related Articles

Suicide Bomb Attack : 22 killed, Several injured

Sep 29, 2017, 05:44 pm IST

Police Might Send Young Women Back If they Try to Enter Sabarimala

Feb 13, 2019, 09:48 am IST

Xiaomi’s new Mi Notebook Air is here. Know All About It

Mar 27, 2019, 11:59 am IST

Shiv Sena corporator booked on charges of molesting a 19-year-old Girl

Aug 22, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close