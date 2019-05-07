BJP votes were given to Congress in Ernakulam, alleges CPI

CPI alleged that BJP votes in Ernakulam were given to Congress candidate in Ernakulam constituency. CPI Ernakulam district committee secretary P.Raju has raised this allegation.

The LDF will overcome this if a small quantity of BJP votes is turned to Congress. But if a large quantity of votes is turned then it is difficult to LDF to win he said. The BJP has not fielded polling agents in many booths in the Ernakulam constituency and this shows the hidden agenda of selling votes to Congress, he accused.