Burj Khalifa to celebrate Ramadan with two captivating LED shows

May 7, 2019, 04:49 pm IST
The holy month of Ramadan will be celebrated with the two enigmatic LED shows that will be light up in the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The first show, which is said to be three minutes long will celebrate the spiritual value of Ramadan. The same will display Karl Taylor Knight’s ground-breaking work, featuring the crescent moon, themed with Arabic lanterns followed by a majestic sequence of Arabic geometric patterns in gold.

This show will be made beautiful with music also.

The second show inspired by the 99 names of Allah the work has been exhibited in several high-profile locations

