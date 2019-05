K. Muraleedharan, UDF candidate from Vadakara has now come up with criticized remarks about DGP Loknath Behara.

Muraleedharan asserted that DGP Loknath Behra behaves like a pity servant of Pinarayi Vijayan and even does not hesitate to help him in his household works.

Muralidharan alleged that if Lokanath Behra doesn’t resign from his current position, then Congress would take legal action against Behera