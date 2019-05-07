Latest NewsNEWS

“In the next five years India will become the third largest economy” says Rajnath Singh

May 7, 2019, 06:19 pm IST
The Union Minister Rajanth Singh has claimed that in the next five years India would become the third largest economy in the world.

“In the next five years, India will become the third-largest economy. Our government has been able to instil belief in the minds of the people by implementing developmental works. That is the way this government functions,” the senior BJP leader said.

He was addressing the election rally at Pathargama block under Godda Lok Sabha constituency. He also asserted that there will be no single family below the poverty line.

He also claimed that the BJP government elevated 7.5 crore families from poverty line during its tenure.

