Kannanthanam writes letter to the center for this reason

Alphons Kannaanthaanam writes a letter to the centra asking regarding the national Highway development. The respective has sent a letter to the Central Transport Minister Nithin Gadgari.

The demand for the development of National Highway from Kasaragode to Parassala has been asked to be considered first in the priority list. He has also made in the letter clear that he has written the letter based on news from the media.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the central objective was to stop the development of the national highway and destroy the development of Kerala.