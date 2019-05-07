Kerala makes all-time record in sale of liquor

In the last financial year, the state of Kerala achieved an all-time record in the sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). In the last financial year 2018 – 19, around 14,508 crore rupees of liquor has been sold in the state.

The highest sale was in the month of August. The state was under the massive flood last August. But that did not affect the sale of liquor and around 1264 crore rupees liquor was sold in that month.

The state sold liquor through 450 bars and 306 retail outlets of consumer federation and beverages corporation. The tax from selling liquor comprises around 23% of the state’s total revenue. The Kerala government got around 12424 crore rupees as tax revenue last year from the sale of liquor. In 2017-18 it was around 11024 crore rupees.

In the state almost IMFL worth 1200 crore rupees sold in a month. In the last year, 216.34 lakh cases of liquor have been sold. It has a hike of around 8 lakh cases.