Pinarayi Vijayan to visit Netherlands to explore cooperation in water management, flood prevention

May 7, 2019
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be visiting European country Netherlands from May 8-12. He is on a four-nation tour of Europe. He is visiting the Netherlands at the invitation of the Dutch government to explore possibilities of cooperation in water management, flood prevention and agriculture.

The Indian embassy in a statement informed that the Kerala Chief Minister will meet Dutch minister for infrastructure and water management and secretary general of the ministry of agriculture. He will also interact with the business community and the Indian community.

The chief minister will visit the port of Rotterdam to discuss inland water management and also see first-hand measures taken for flood control and water management by the Dutch government, the statement said.

He will also visit the National Archives of the Netherlands to view items in their collection pertaining to the Dutch presence in Kerala in the 17th century and holding discussions on digitizing Dutch records in the possession of Kerala state archives.

Kerala witnessed the biggest floods in 100 years in August 2018. The Dutch government sent in March 2019 a four-member disaster risk reduction mission which has submitted a report to the Kerala government on Kuttanad, the region in the state below sea level.

The Netherlands, with 26% of the country below sea levels is a world leader in the field of water management and flood control. It is also the world’s second largest exporter of agriculture products.

