In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices again slipped down due to global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed it’s trading at 323.71 points, or 0.84%, at 38,276.63. The NSE Nifty ended trade at 110.35 points, or 0.87%, at 11,497.90.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, JSW Steels, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Zee Entertainments. The top gainers of the market were Hindustan Unilever, Bharati Infratel, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco and Wipro.