Sumalatha Ambareesh will win Mandya by 60,000 votes asserts survey

May 7, 2019, 03:36 pm IST
Ms Sumalatha Ambareesh, the widow of the late former minister, M H Ambareesh, who is giving Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy some anxious moments in Mandya, has reportedly done a survey that gives her a win by a margin of 60,000 votes over him.

She is contesting as an Independent candidate.

The survey was done by her supporters and in turn claims that she will get a good lead in Maddur and Malavalli Assembly constituencies and will have a head to head competition with her nearest rival in Mandya, Nagamangala, Melukote, Srirangapatna, K R Pete and K R Nagar.

It is believed she has a good chance of getting a handsome lead in the  Maddur

