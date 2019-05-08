11 injured as plane slides off runway

11 people had been injured as an aircraft slid off a runway while landing at Yangon airport in Myanmar Wednesday. Images posted on Facebook showed a crumpled Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane lying on the grass at the side of the runway. An AFP photographer witnessed an injured woman being carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

The plane slid from the runway as it landed at 6.50 pm (local time) injuring pilot, an air hostess and nine passengers. It happened near Terminal 3 where it fell onto the cargo runway as it landed. The nose and both wings were damaged, a police officer informed the news agency.

Yangon International Airport did not confirm the crash but announced that heavy rain had caused them to suspend “runway operations until further notice”. Other incoming flights were diverted to the capital Naypyidaw.

Thirty-one people were on board from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Canada, China, India, France and Switzerland.