A girl tattooed her boyfriend’s face on her chest; see pictures

The famous American rapper Tekashi69 aka Daniel Hernandez, is in jail for multiple charges. He is accused in 90 cases. Tekashi69, the rapper aged 23, is awaiting trial after being charged with racketeering, drug trafficking and firearms offences last year.

The rapper was a member of the violent New York City gang ‘Nine Trey Blood Gang’ and helped gang members try to kill a rival last March. Tekashi also admitted involvement in the shooting of rival rapper Chief Keef last June, according to a court transcript. Although till now he is not sentenced, it is said that he may get 47 years of imprisonment.

But his girlfriend has expressed her love to him by tattooing his face on her boobs. Jade, the 22-year old model, unveiled the large black and white tat of her heavily-inked lover on Instagram – proving once again that she is committed to the troubled star.

The model also has a large 69 permanently drawn on the other side of her upper chest, near her shoulder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxLCCH9nj50/