Actress Assault Case: Actor Hareesh Perady supports Sreenivasan’s statement against WCC

Malayalam actor Hareesh Perady has come forwad supporting actor-director Sreenivasan on his statement criticising the women fraternity in Malayalam film industry Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and supporting actor Dileep in the actress assault case.

Hareesh on his facebook page shared a post in which he has raised his criticism against WCC and supported Sreenivasan.

Earlier in a TV interview, Sreenivasan has supported Dileep. He also said that there is no exploitation in the film field and the claim for equal pay is illogical. He accused that WCC’s agenda is not clear.