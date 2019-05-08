Arjun Kappor who had been dating Malaika Arora has refuted rumors of wedding with her

The Bollywood ace actor Arjun Kapoor has asserted that the won’t be getting married to Malika Arora and asserted that the rumours related to the same is tripe.

He was reacting to persistent rumours that often announce his wedding dates, only to be refuted later. He has been linked with Malaika Arora Khan for some time now.

I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage? “I am working now, I am not in the zone to get married. I don’t care about what the world has to say. I think jumping the gun is silly,” Arjun told PTI.

“Even if I say something, it is not necessary that people will stop writing. Speculation is a part of the profession. I have signed up for this and it comes with the territory. My personal life is not personal, it is public. “Media has been gracious and respectful, including paparazzi. There is a certain dignity and sanity being maintained and I would like to keep it that way,” he added.

Arjun and Malaika, 45, initially kept their relationship under wraps, but are more open now. Malaika was married to actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan but got divorced in 2017.