Bangalore court orders 50 lakh from Asianet News Network and Suvarna News for defaming Divya Spandana

The Bengaluru court has found that the news industry giant Asianet news Network and it’s Kannada news Channel Suvarna News are responsible for defaming the actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana by wrongfully telecasting news stories linking her to the IPL spot-fixing scam in 2013. The court has issued to pay damages worth Rs 50 lakh to the actor.

In the order dates in April 26, the Session’s court Judge Nagalingegouda also restrained Asianet and Suvarna News from telecasting any programs linking her to the match-fixing cases without real evidence.

“On perusal of the records, it is clear that plaintiff has a blemishless record and known as a good actress in the Kannada film industry and she has also worked as a Member of Parliament,” the court asserted.

The 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing and betting case came to light when the Delhi Police arrested three cricketers, S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, on the charges of spot-fixing. All three of them were a part of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. Suvarna News in its news segments alleged that one of the cricketers had revealed to the police that two Sandalwood women actors were also involved in the scam.

The court also stated that the “reputation is the most valuable asset of a person” and is “much more valuable than any amount of money.” the court added.