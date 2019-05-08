“Didi you are a chief minister while Modiji is the prime minister of the country” Sushma Swaraj warns Mamata for this reason

The external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has asserted that Mamatha ji has crossed all the limits in the word war with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Tn a tweet, she wrote, “Mamataji, you have crossed all limits today. You are the chief minister of a state while Modiji is the prime minister of the country. Tomorrow you have to talk to him only. I would like to remind you of a couplet by Bashir Badr: Rage all you want, but keep in mind that tomorrow if we become friends, don’t be ashamed.”

the West Bengal chief minister said, “Money doesn’t matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz, I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy.”