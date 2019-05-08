Latest NewsIndia

Election Commission’s decision falls short of expectations: CPM

May 8, 2019, 10:11 pm IST
The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) has expressed disappointment over the Election Commission of India’s order to hold the elections void in 168 booths for the Tripura West parliamentary constituency and hold re-poll in these booths.

There had been allegations of widespread rigging and prevention of voters exercising their franchise by the ruling BJP during polls held on April 12th.

The party said it holds that this order is not in consonance with the ground reality and obviously too little and too late in ensuring a free and fair poll where more than half the electorate was actually unable to exercise their right to vote.

The party said nothing short of a re-poll for the entire Tripura West parliamentary constituency will serve the purpose of a free and fair poll and protecting the rights of the voters.

