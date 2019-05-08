Latest NewsInternational

France Bats For India’s Permanent Membership at UNSC

May 8, 2019, 08:26 am IST
Less than a minute

France, which assumed the March Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, has reiterated its support for India as the permanent member of the powerful UN organ, saying the UNSC’s enlargement is the “first crucial part” towards its reform.

India and nations like Germany, Brazil, and Japan are “absolutely needed” as permanent members of a reformed and enlarged UN Security Council to better reflect contemporary realities and the addition of these key members to the UN high-table is among France’s “strategic” priorities, the French envoy to the UN has said.

Delattre, France’s Permanent Representative to the UN emphasized that France considers that “Germany, Japan, India, Brazil and a fair representation of Africa, in particular, are absolutely needed at the table to get towards fairer representation of the Security Council. This is for us a matter of priority.”

France, a veto-wielding permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council, last month moved a fresh proposal in the UNSC along with the US and the UK to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Tags

Related Articles

C.M Pinarayi Vijayan to Leave For Europe on this Date. Celebration Over Success of Masala Bonds at London

Apr 26, 2019, 08:22 am IST

Breaking News….!! U-19 World Cup

Jan 30, 2018, 06:58 am IST

Keerthi Suresh is showering gold upon her film crew! Know the reason why!

Jan 29, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

This election is Amethi’s fight for independence,says Smriti Irani

Apr 28, 2019, 11:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close