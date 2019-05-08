France Bats For India’s Permanent Membership at UNSC

France, which assumed the March Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, has reiterated its support for India as the permanent member of the powerful UN organ, saying the UNSC’s enlargement is the “first crucial part” towards its reform.

India and nations like Germany, Brazil, and Japan are “absolutely needed” as permanent members of a reformed and enlarged UN Security Council to better reflect contemporary realities and the addition of these key members to the UN high-table is among France’s “strategic” priorities, the French envoy to the UN has said.

Delattre, France’s Permanent Representative to the UN emphasized that France considers that “Germany, Japan, India, Brazil and a fair representation of Africa, in particular, are absolutely needed at the table to get towards fairer representation of the Security Council. This is for us a matter of priority.”

France, a veto-wielding permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council, last month moved a fresh proposal in the UNSC along with the US and the UK to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.