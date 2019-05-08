Google will now forecast floods and rain in India

Google to launch an alert system to predict rains and floods. Google is preparing to launch a system supported by Artificial Intelligence(AI) as the state of Kerala is waiting for the Monsoon.

The alert will be developed as a programme under Artificial Intelligence for Social Good project of Google. It will be launched in India in Patna with a partnership with Central Water Commission of India.

Google claims that with the help of Artifical Intelligence Algorithm it can predict a possible flood and rain a region and can alert the public.

Google already issues warnings about natural disasters via its Google Public Alert program. Alerts are layered into apps like Google Search, Maps, and Google Nows. They cover warnings for events like hurricanes and earthquakes issued by government agencies in a dozen countries, including the US, Canada, Japan, and Brazil.