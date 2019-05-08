Here is why this student who wrote 19 words “Fight Club” Essay was given full marks

Every student knows the difficulty in writing an Essay and it is in this condition that this high school student who had to wrote more than 300 words essay just wrote only a 19-word essay but got full marks for it.

However, one student’s different approached to essay writing has earned her full marks from the teacher. Believe it or not, her essay had just 19 words tweeted the teacher who checked her paper.

The student is identified as Allison Garret chose to write an iconic dialogue from the 90s cult movie Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

The first rule of fight club is: you do not talk about fight club,” Allion wrote, with another short message at the bottom of the page – “That’s it, that’s my essay.”

Allison was given 100/100 by her teacher with a review note.

Her teacher said in the notice “Let me warn you: Do not try this kind of thing with other professors; they may not have my sense of humour.”